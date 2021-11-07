Transnet fuel theft turns deadly as three people die in fire
More than 3-million litres of fuel have been stolen in the current financial year and now the theft is stealing lives
07 November 2021 - 18:19
SA’s fuel pipeline from Durban to the Reef has lost about R5bn in a year from theft — and now it has cost three lives.
Third-party claims and environmental cleanups after rampant fuel theft have bled ailing state-owned logistics entity Transnet Pipelines (TPL) in the past financial year...
