News

Transnet fuel theft turns deadly as three people die in fire

More than 3-million litres of fuel have been stolen in the current financial year and now the theft is stealing lives

07 November 2021 - 18:19 By ORRIN SINGH

SA’s fuel pipeline from Durban to the Reef has lost about R5bn in a year from theft — and now it has cost three lives.

Third-party claims and environmental cleanups after rampant fuel theft have bled ailing state-owned logistics entity Transnet Pipelines (TPL) in the past financial year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month ... South Africa
  2. Botched fuel theft on Transnet pipeline in Durban believed to be cause of fire ... South Africa
  3. Transnet swings into over R8bn loss as pandemic, expenses and impairments bite Business Times
  4. Fewer accidents and security incidents for SA rail in year of low traffic South Africa
  5. Richards Bay port struck by second fire in a week South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Flushing toilets are a luxury only my children’s children will see’ News
  2. ORRIN SINGH | Transnet fuel theft war rages on as Durban fire raises concerns News
  3. Gdańsking the night away: SA dancers take on the best in the world in Poland News
  4. Conservationists declare nuclear war on rhino poachers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021