Transnet fuel theft turns deadly as three people die in fire

More than 3-million litres of fuel have been stolen in the current financial year and now the theft is stealing lives

SA’s fuel pipeline from Durban to the Reef has lost about R5bn in a year from theft — and now it has cost three lives.



Third-party claims and environmental cleanups after rampant fuel theft have bled ailing state-owned logistics entity Transnet Pipelines (TPL) in the past financial year...