Anti-vax doctors could lose their licences, says regulator

Following complaints from the public, HPCSA launches probe into healthcare professionals who are against Covid jabs

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) is investigating complaints lodged by the public against doctors who have apparently adopted an anti-vaccination stance, as the country pushes for higher levels of immunisation against the Covid-19 virus.



According to the body, a medical practitioner’s duty is to provide advice to any person on his or her physical health status, and administer or prescribe medicine or medical treatment relevant for the prevention or treatment of a medical condition...