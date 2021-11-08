Homicide still the leading cause of SA’s non-natural deaths, study finds

Based on 2017 figures, the SAMRC found the Western Cape had the highest number of deaths from gunshots

Homicides still account for most non-natural deaths in SA.



A study conducted by the SA Medical Research Council (MRC) has found that homicide in SA is seven times higher than the global average. It also highlights the role of alcohol in homicide and road deaths...