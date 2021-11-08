Homicide still the leading cause of SA’s non-natural deaths, study finds
Based on 2017 figures, the SAMRC found the Western Cape had the highest number of deaths from gunshots
08 November 2021 - 19:40
Homicides still account for most non-natural deaths in SA.
A study conducted by the SA Medical Research Council (MRC) has found that homicide in SA is seven times higher than the global average. It also highlights the role of alcohol in homicide and road deaths...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.