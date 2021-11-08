Reeva’s dad ready to speak to Oscar Pistorius as parole looms

Blade Runner’s parole date has been postponed to allow a victim-offender dialogue to take place

The pain and trauma of model Reeva Steenkamp’s murder and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius’s prison term have been dragged back into the media spotlight, as it emerged that the “Blade Runner” has qualified to apply for parole.



The law states that a convicted prisoner may apply for parole after serving half their sentence. This meant that, after he was resentenced by the Supreme Court of Appeal for shooting Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, killing her, Pistorius would be eligible for early release in March 2023...