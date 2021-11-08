News

Risk of stroke higher among young vapers than smokers, says study

The median age for strokes in e-cigarette users is 48, while in those who smoke traditional cigarettes it is 59

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
08 November 2021 - 19:39

E-cigarette smoking increases the risk of a stroke at a younger age by 15% compared with puffing on traditional cigarettes, new research presented to the American Heart Association (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/e-cigarette-users-face-15-higher-risk-of-stroke-at-a-younger-age-than-traditional-smokers?preview=d20c) on Monday shows.

“Adults who used e-cigarettes were younger when they had their first stroke — at a median average age of 48 years, compared to 59 years of age for people who smoked traditional cigarettes and 50 years of age for those who used both,” stated co-lead author Dr Urvish Patel, from New York’s Icahn School of Medicine...

