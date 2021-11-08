Tracy, the wandering Toyota, hangs up her tyres

After a long life of adventure, the car joins a collector’s range of classic rarities

“Tracy”, the well-travelled, long-in-the-tooth Toyota Conquest that carried octogenarian Julia Albu on an epic trip up and down Africa, has gone to a forever home.



On Thursday, Tracy was offloaded at the Nico Fourie Toyota Museum in Klerksdorp, North West, after a two-day trip by truck from the Western Cape...