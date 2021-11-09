Banking fraud surges, but Sabric is onto culprits

Criminal syndicates have been living it up on the proceeds of their fraud victims’ bank accounts, but the good news is the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has been quietly assisting to bring them down.

Last year’s dramatic uptick in bank fraud, brought about by the sudden and massive swing to working from home, saw Sabric upping its game. Its new advanced analytical technology enables banks to detect, prevent, investigate and remediate crime threats using data on a single, self-service platform.

The organisation’s 2020 annual report, released this week, revealed the alarming range of consumers’ personal information which the syndicates possess:

spreadsheets of thousands of people’s names and ID images;

bank account numbers and files containing bank confirmation letters;

SA Revenue Service documents’ images of bank cards; and

Eskom billing statement templates.

The report also revealed that while credit card fraud decreased by 27% from 2019 to 2020, debit card fraud increased by 22% for the same period.

This is because the Covid-19 lockdown shifted consumers to online shopping, but many chose to use their debit cards instead of credit cards, “where the funds were already in their account, rather than spending on their credit cards which they would have to pay back later”, Sabric said.

That created what Sabric terms “more opportunities for criminals” because while consumers can apply to their credit card companies via their bank for chargeback (a refund) if they don’t get what they paid for, there is no such protection when consumers use a debit card for online purchases.