Covid-19 medical waste is making the global plastic problem even worse

A new study has pinpointed the likely path of pandemic-related plastic waste in our oceans

An increase in demand for single-use plastics such as face masks, gloves and face shields as a result of Covid-19 is intensifying pressure on a burgeoning global plastic problem.



While many researchers suspect there will be a huge influx of mismanaged pandemic-related plastic waste, a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal is the first to project the magnitude and fate of it in oceans...