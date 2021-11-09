Gran’s life on the line as outages affect her life-support machine

Elderly woman’s life is dependent on electricity-powered oxygen machine 24 hours a day to survive

While many households and businesses are feeling the pinch of load-shedding, for Melisa Graaf of Westdene in Johannesburg being without electricity is a matter of life and death for her grandmother, Gertruida Wessels.



Graaf took to social media on Tuesday to explain how the rolling power outages posed a danger to her 82-year-old grandmother, who needed to be on oxygen 24 hours a day. The current oxygen machine they have is powered by electricity...