Gran’s life on the line as outages affect her life-support machine
Elderly woman’s life is dependent on electricity-powered oxygen machine 24 hours a day to survive
09 November 2021 - 16:05
While many households and businesses are feeling the pinch of load-shedding, for Melisa Graaf of Westdene in Johannesburg being without electricity is a matter of life and death for her grandmother, Gertruida Wessels.
Graaf took to social media on Tuesday to explain how the rolling power outages posed a danger to her 82-year-old grandmother, who needed to be on oxygen 24 hours a day. The current oxygen machine they have is powered by electricity...
