News

We’re not deliberately sabotaging Eskom: Andre de Ruyter

The CEO described Zwelinzima Vavi’s notion that this was being done to push for privatisation as a conspiracy theory

09 November 2021 - 20:15

Eskom was forced to bat away what CEO Andre de Ruyter called a “wild conspiracy theory” on Tuesday, as questions continue to be asked about his and his team’s abilities.

SA was plunged into stage 4 load-shedding with just 30 minutes’ notice on Monday, not long after stage 2 rotational blackouts were announced. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Andre De Ruyter must fall': Black Business Council calls for Eskom boss's head South Africa
  2. ‘We are normalising the abnormal’ — SA slams Eskom’s advice on what to do ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Covid-19 medical waste is making the global plastic problem even worse News
  2. Banking fraud surges, but Sabric is onto culprits News
  3. We’re not deliberately sabotaging Eskom: Andre de Ruyter News
  4. Gran’s life on the line as outages affect her life-support machine News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...