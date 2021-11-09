We’re not deliberately sabotaging Eskom: Andre de Ruyter

The CEO described Zwelinzima Vavi’s notion that this was being done to push for privatisation as a conspiracy theory

Eskom was forced to bat away what CEO Andre de Ruyter called a “wild conspiracy theory” on Tuesday, as questions continue to be asked about his and his team’s abilities.



SA was plunged into stage 4 load-shedding with just 30 minutes’ notice on Monday, not long after stage 2 rotational blackouts were announced. ..