Never mind keeping lights on, Eskom can’t even keep its records straight: AG
Legacy contracts can’t be blamed as new ones are equally dodgy and there’s no punishment for wrongdoing, MPs hear
10 November 2021 - 16:13
Embattled power utility Eskom is not only failing to keep SA’s lights on, it cannot even produce a register, for auditing purposes, of the Covid-19 personal protective equipment it has procured.
The auditor-general told parliament on Wednesday that it was difficult to determine the true state of Eskom’s finances and in particular its irregular expenditure because of poor record-keeping. This meant auditors could not test compliance with legislative requirements. ..
