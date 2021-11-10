News

Never mind keeping lights on, Eskom can’t even keep its records straight: AG

Legacy contracts can’t be blamed as new ones are equally dodgy and there’s no punishment for wrongdoing, MPs hear

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
10 November 2021 - 16:13

Embattled power utility Eskom is not only failing to keep SA’s lights on, it cannot even produce a register, for auditing purposes, of the Covid-19 personal protective equipment it has procured.

The auditor-general told parliament on Wednesday that it was difficult to determine the true state of Eskom’s finances and in particular its irregular expenditure because of poor record-keeping. This meant auditors could not test compliance with legislative requirements. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Never mind keeping lights on, Eskom can’t even keep its records straight: AG News
  2. Covid-19 medical waste is making the global plastic problem even worse News
  3. Banking fraud surges, but Sabric is onto culprits News
  4. We’re not deliberately sabotaging Eskom: Andre de Ruyter News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...