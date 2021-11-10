Never mind keeping lights on, Eskom can’t even keep its records straight: AG

Legacy contracts can’t be blamed as new ones are equally dodgy and there’s no punishment for wrongdoing, MPs hear

Embattled power utility Eskom is not only failing to keep SA’s lights on, it cannot even produce a register, for auditing purposes, of the Covid-19 personal protective equipment it has procured.



The auditor-general told parliament on Wednesday that it was difficult to determine the true state of Eskom’s finances and in particular its irregular expenditure because of poor record-keeping. This meant auditors could not test compliance with legislative requirements. ..