If you feel like an elephant is on your chest, it could be a ‘broken heart’

Study suggests middle-aged and older women are being diagnosed more often with broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo

More South African women are suffering from broken hearts, not because of failed romances but rather an actual medical condition.



A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests middle-aged and older women are being diagnosed with broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy more frequently — up to 10 times more often — than younger women or men of any age...