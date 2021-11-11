If you feel like an elephant is on your chest, it could be a ‘broken heart’
Study suggests middle-aged and older women are being diagnosed more often with broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo
11 November 2021 - 20:32
More South African women are suffering from broken hearts, not because of failed romances but rather an actual medical condition.
A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests middle-aged and older women are being diagnosed with broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy more frequently — up to 10 times more often — than younger women or men of any age...
