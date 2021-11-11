OBITUARY | Apartheid’s last president, who thought he could outplay the ANC
FW De Klerk, who was diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer in June, died on Thursday aged 85
11 November 2021 - 20:31
Former president FW de Klerk, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 85, was a staunch defender of apartheid until he freed Nelson Mandela and unbanned the ANC and other liberation movements in February 1990.
Though he apologised for the hurt apartheid had caused, he consistently refused to accept it was a crime against humanity...
