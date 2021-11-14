I didn’t order a hit on fellow cadre, says new ANC councillor

Bullets fly as three gunmen gatecrash outgoing KwaMashu councillor’s farewell party, leaving one dead

A brazen attempted hit at a KwaMashu councillor’s office has left one politician in hiding and another fighting to clear his name.



Sithembiso Mzimela took office last week in eThekwini’s ward 40 amid damning allegations that he ordered a hit on fellow outgoing ANC member Mamane Xulu. This emerged after a video showed one of the would-be “assassins” allegedly agreeing to suggestions that he was sent by Mzimela, as he took his last breath...