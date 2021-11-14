Needles in arms
Lack of access or hesitancy? Either way, SA’s vaccine rollout is uneven
Expert from Wits University says government has handled ‘demand creation’ poorly
14 November 2021 - 17:56
As the second anniversary of Covid’s inception draws near, experts grapple with an uneven vaccine rollout, not just globally but among SA’s own provinces.
According to a health briefing on Friday, it appears that four of our provinces are faring better than the others...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.