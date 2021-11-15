Groote Schuur Hospital
Africa’s first dedicated diabetes centre in public health opens
About 4.6-million in SA have diabetes, with Covid highlighting the scourge, say those involved in the Cape Town facility
15 November 2021 - 15:05
Covid-19 may have underscored the high burden of diabetes in SA because it can be a deadly comorbidity, but diabetes is not new and only lags behind TB as the country’s biggest killer.
On Monday morning, however, PLWD (people living with diabetes) and those who work in the health system were given a huge dose of hope when the continent’s first diabetes centre in a public hospital opened its doors at Groote Schuur in Cape Town...
