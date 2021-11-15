Groote Schuur Hospital

Africa’s first dedicated diabetes centre in public health opens

About 4.6-million in SA have diabetes, with Covid highlighting the scourge, say those involved in the Cape Town facility

Covid-19 may have underscored the high burden of diabetes in SA because it can be a deadly comorbidity, but diabetes is not new and only lags behind TB as the country’s biggest killer.



On Monday morning, however, PLWD (people living with diabetes) and those who work in the health system were given a huge dose of hope when the continent’s first diabetes centre in a public hospital opened its doors at Groote Schuur in Cape Town...