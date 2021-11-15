Good marks, fees paid, so why did TUT ‘deprive’ students of graduation day?

After travelling long distances and studying through the pandemic, two graduates have little to show for it

Shivaar Kowlassur, a 24-year-old intern at Vodacom, spent a large chunk of his Saturdays travelling to the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), where he was studying part-time towards a bachelor of technology degree in electrical engineering.



He first walked about 600m from a flat he rented with his sister to the Gautrain station in Sandton on Saturdays to board a train to Pretoria. Kowlassur, who does not own a car, then took an Uber from the station to TUT. ..