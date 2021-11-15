Is grapefruit upping your statin absorption, spinach eating your aspirin?

These ‘healthy’ foods could be sabotaging your medication and your doctor might not know it, study finds

Thembisa Qwesha has always known that eating unhealthily and drinking alcohol while on medication is bad.



But what the 63-year-old from Bokaap, Cape Town, didn’t know is that a slice of cheese — her favourite snack — or other healthy foods, such as grapefruit, could interfere with some of the prescription medication she takes daily to control hypertension, cholesterol and diabetes...