OBITUARY | ‘Don’t be a bloody fool, you’ll starve to death, Wilbur’

Wilbur Smith’s father couldn’t have been more wrong. The author has died a multimillionaire, aged 88

Best-selling author Wilbur Smith, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 88, never pretended he was an artist or that what he wrote was literature, and never lost any sleep waiting to make the Booker shortlist.



“I know what I am,” he said. “I am a storyteller. If I’m going to be judged as a literary figure, then I know I’ll fall short of any standards you put up. But if you are going to judge me as an adventure writer, then I know I’m not too bad.”..