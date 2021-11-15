News

WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and lighting devices

The time between load-shedding provides the opportunity to look at ways to counter the effects of blackouts

15 November 2021 - 19:43 By Demi Buzo

South Africans have endured load-shedding for 12 years and it seems it will be another few years at least before the power crisis is under control.

The effects of rolling blackouts have been felt more than ever during Covid-19as businesses and individuals face economic fallout from the pandemic...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mampara of the week: André de Ruyter Opinion & Analysis
  2. Q&A with NUM acting general-secretary William Mabapa Opinion & Analysis
  3. Government pleads with Eskom to put pupils first as they write exams South Africa

Most read

  1. Is grapefruit upping your statin absorption, spinach eating your aspirin? News
  2. WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and lighting devices News
  3. Good marks, fees paid, so why did TUT ‘deprive’ students of graduation day? News
  4. OBITUARY | ‘Don’t be a bloody fool, you’ll starve to death, Wilbur’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...