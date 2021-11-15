WATCH | How to Eskom-proof your life with gadgets and lighting devices

The time between load-shedding provides the opportunity to look at ways to counter the effects of blackouts

South Africans have endured load-shedding for 12 years and it seems it will be another few years at least before the power crisis is under control.



The effects of rolling blackouts have been felt more than ever during Covid-19as businesses and individuals face economic fallout from the pandemic...