Fraudsters will be the death of us: funeral policy scam leaves KZN teachers fuming

Education department the worst hit as syndicates in cahoots with brokerages access payslips to deduct fake policies

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
16 November 2021 - 18:29

A Pinetown teacher is racing against time to prevent almost R700 being deducted from her next salary for a funeral policy she didn't take out.

Thabile Ndlovu is a victim of a syndicate that has hit the KwaZulu-Natal education department, fraudulently deducting monthly contributions from teachers’ salaries for Avbob funeral policies...

