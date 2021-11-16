Fraudsters will be the death of us: funeral policy scam leaves KZN teachers fuming
Education department the worst hit as syndicates in cahoots with brokerages access payslips to deduct fake policies
16 November 2021 - 18:29
A Pinetown teacher is racing against time to prevent almost R700 being deducted from her next salary for a funeral policy she didn't take out.
Thabile Ndlovu is a victim of a syndicate that has hit the KwaZulu-Natal education department, fraudulently deducting monthly contributions from teachers’ salaries for Avbob funeral policies...
