Fraudsters will be the death of us: funeral policy scam leaves KZN teachers fuming

Education department the worst hit as syndicates in cahoots with brokerages access payslips to deduct fake policies

A Pinetown teacher is racing against time to prevent almost R700 being deducted from her next salary for a funeral policy she didn't take out.



Thabile Ndlovu is a victim of a syndicate that has hit the KwaZulu-Natal education department, fraudulently deducting monthly contributions from teachers’ salaries for Avbob funeral policies...