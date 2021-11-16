Makeshift beds, shabby toilets, load-shedding — but these matrics won’t give up

Pupils at Eastern Cape school are determined to achieve good exam results, despite the appalling conditions they live and study in

Five classrooms at Ngubesizwe Senior Secondary School, in a dusty village outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, are occupied by grade 8 and grade 10 pupils during the day.



At night, these classrooms are converted into makeshift dormitories for 68 grade 12 pupils, who have been “camping” at the school since March to prepare for the matric exams...