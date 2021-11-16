News

My son is a bookish A-student, says mom of murder suspect

His new girlfriend opened the fridge to discover a pair of arms and legs

16 November 2021 - 11:12

A jittery Grace Hlabangwane sat apprehensively in her home in White City, Soweto, while painting a picture of her murder-accused son. 

If the shock waves from the discovery of body parts in a Protea Glen rented room rippled across the country, the epicentre could be personified in Hlabangwane’s disposition. ..

