My son is a bookish A-student, says mom of murder suspect

His new girlfriend opened the fridge to discover a pair of arms and legs

A jittery Grace Hlabangwane sat apprehensively in her home in White City, Soweto, while painting a picture of her murder-accused son.



If the shock waves from the discovery of body parts in a Protea Glen rented room rippled across the country, the epicentre could be personified in Hlabangwane’s disposition. ..