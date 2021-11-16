News

Boots on the Ground

PODCAST | Hunting Ndlovu: the capture and prosecution of Rosemary Ndlovu

In this episode of Boots on the Ground, we look at all that went into bringing the serial killer to book

16 November 2021 - 18:29 By Paige Muller and Naledi Shange
How many more Nomia Rosemary Ndlovus are there in the SA Police Service?
ONE OF MANY? How many more Nomia Rosemary Ndlovus are there in the SA Police Service?
Image: Thulani Mbele

Family, for most, represents togetherness, love and, despite the occasional conflict, a bond that supersedes most.

But recently convicted serial killer and former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu saw her family as a living pay cheque, ready to be fleeced at will.

Listen to the tale here: 

Ndlovu was found guilty of murdering five of her relatives and a lover. She arranged the brutal killings of her sister, cousin, niece, two nephews and boyfriend to cash in life and funeral policies, and, according to the investigating officer, tried to cash in more policies while behind bars.

Support award-winning journalism. Subscribe to the Sunday Times>>

Today on Boots on the Ground: behind South Africa’s national headlines, we get an opportunity to speak to investigators, prosecutors and journalists who had a direct hand in bringing Ndlovu to justice. We hear about the ins and outs of the investigation, including what it took to keep the investigation from a fellow police officer and seasoned murderer. We hear about charges that are still pending, including those related to Ndlovu’s son’s murder. And finally, we dissect Ndlovu’s court persona and how it shifted when the media were allowed to cover her case.

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines. 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | State mulls exhumation of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s son South Africa
  3. WATCH | Serial killers can’t be rehabilitated, says forensic psychologist South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | The SAPS must ensure its officers are irreproachable Opinion & Analysis
  5. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu gets six life terms for arranging hits on loved ones South Africa

Most read

  1. Makeshift beds, shabby toilets, load-shedding — but these matrics won’t give up News
  2. Fraudsters will be the death of us: funeral policy scam leaves KZN teachers ... News
  3. PODCAST | Hunting Ndlovu: the capture and prosecution of Rosemary Ndlovu News
  4. My son is a bookish A-student, says mom of murder suspect News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources