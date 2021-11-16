PODCAST | Hunting Ndlovu: the capture and prosecution of Rosemary Ndlovu

Ndlovu was found guilty of murdering five of her relatives and a lover. She arranged the brutal killings of her sister, cousin, niece, two nephews and boyfriend to cash in life and funeral policies, and, according to the investigating officer, tried to cash in more policies while behind bars.

Today on Boots on the Ground: behind South Africa’s national headlines, we get an opportunity to speak to investigators, prosecutors and journalists who had a direct hand in bringing Ndlovu to justice. We hear about the ins and outs of the investigation, including what it took to keep the investigation from a fellow police officer and seasoned murderer. We hear about charges that are still pending, including those related to Ndlovu’s son’s murder. And finally, we dissect Ndlovu’s court persona and how it shifted when the media were allowed to cover her case.

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines.

