A syndicate is behind the spate of central Joburg kidnappings, say locals

And it doesn’t help that police are understaffed and often don’t have access to vehicles, says CPF head

There have been at least four kidnappings in recent months in areas that fall under Johannesburg’s Brixton police station.



The latest was on Tuesday in Mayfair, when an 11-year-old pupil from EP Bauman Primary School was taken...