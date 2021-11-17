Fasting two days a week more appealing than traditional diets, study finds

Recent research suggests dieters prefer intermittent fasting as it is simpler to stick to

Want to shed pandemic pounds? The first scientific study on intermittent fasting in everyday life in the UK has found the 5:2 diet to be a more appealing way for participants to lose weight than following traditional GP advice.



The 5:2 diet, which shot to fame nearly 10 years ago, allows people to eat normally five days a week, but restricts what they eat on two non-consecutive days, severely limiting their caloric intake on those days...