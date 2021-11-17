‘They called us monkeys’: lecturer who was shot in Phoenix unrest

Durban man who was attacked by an armed group manning a road block relives his trauma during SAHRC hearings

A Durban TVET college lecturer, who was shot four times and was in a coma for two weeks after a brutal attack at the hands of Phoenix residents, has told a human rights probe into the July unrest how the police assumed he had died in the attack that claimed the lives of three of his friends.



Ntethelelo Mkhize, 36, was travelling with a group of eight friends when they were accosted by a group of Indian men and youth at an informal road block during the height of civil unrest in Phoenix in July. They were crossing the suburb after visiting a friend in Cornubia...