‘Helpless and forgotten’: Joburg residents fume after days without water

Water disruptions in parts of Johannesburg continued into Thursday, where one resident was seen kneeling down and praying when a water tanker arrived in Newclare, west of the city.

“In a time such as this, when we as a community feel helpless and forgotten, it brought me joy knowing there are still people unashamed to call on God for help,” community member Melissa Davids told Sunday Times Daily, as scores of residents filled up bottles, buckets and cooler boxes.

Residents in Westbury, Coronationville, Westdene, Newclare and surrounds have been without water for the past four days.

This was due to a planned 54-hour Rand Water shutdown to allow the entity to bring into the system a new main line to ensure the city will have enough water after 2040.

During the shutdown, two valve rigs were installed in chambers cut into the pipes, while other work was done at the Vereeniging, Lethabo and Eikenhof pump stations.