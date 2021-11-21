‘He persecuted us every day’: family of Limpopo serial killer’s victim

Relatives speak out as some try to accept their loved ones are gone while others still wait for DNA test results

Andrea Cholo left her family home for Seshego, Limpopo, on August 16 to buy a birthday cake for her four-year-old daughter.



That was the last time her family saw the 26-year-old, until three months later when her decomposed body was discovered...