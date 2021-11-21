‘It’s in God’s hands’: more hardship looms for Eastern Cape citrus farmers
Drought-stricken farms are seeing reduced crops and smaller fruit and it looks like more of the same in 2022
21 November 2021 - 18:14
For a man who has endured two hard seasons in which the oranges have literally shrivelled on the trees and with little hope of rain in the months ahead, Khaya Katoo is remarkably calm.
I meet Katoo at the tail end of a warm spring afternoon on his 360ha farm on the outskirts of Hankey, near Gqeberha, as he is wrapping up the day’s work...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.