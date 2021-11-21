‘It’s in God’s hands’: more hardship looms for Eastern Cape citrus farmers

Drought-stricken farms are seeing reduced crops and smaller fruit and it looks like more of the same in 2022

For a man who has endured two hard seasons in which the oranges have literally shrivelled on the trees and with little hope of rain in the months ahead, Khaya Katoo is remarkably calm.



I meet Katoo at the tail end of a warm spring afternoon on his 360ha farm on the outskirts of Hankey, near Gqeberha, as he is wrapping up the day’s work...