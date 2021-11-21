News

Fighting for fairness

Justice for Popi and Bongeka: biggest human rights event is back on table

Amnesty International’s letter-writing campaign turns 20 this year, and three cases from Africa are in the spotlight

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
21 November 2021 - 18:14

On a cool autumn Friday night in May 2017, Popi Qwabe and her best friend Bongeka Phungula, both in their 20s, headed out for a Friday night celebration together. 

At some point on that fateful night, the two flagged down a minibus taxi for a lift to Maponya Mall in Soweto...

