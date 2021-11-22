D-Day for SA as Fifa committee meets to decide Bafana’s World Cup fate

Not since the World Cup tournament was awarded to SA to host 17 years ago has the nation been as invested in the outcome of a Fifa meeting as they will be when the world governing body meets on Tuesday to make a decision that could have serious ramifications for Bafana Bafana.

SA’s journey to the global showpiece in Qatar next year came to a screeching halt when Bafana were beaten 0-1 by Ghana in dubious circumstances, in a controversy-ridden qualifier on November 14.

The SA Football Association (Safa) suspects the match may have been fixed and has asked Fifa to investigate the conduct of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, who awarded the match-winning penalty and made numerous other questionable decisions that benefited the West Africans.

Safa wants the game to be replayed at a neutral venue and for action to be taken against Ndiaye and his assistants Samba Elhadji Malick, Camara Djibril and Gueye Daouda (fourth official).

Bafana’s hopes of continuing the journey to Qatar depend on the Fifa disciplinary committee ruling in SA’s favour on Tuesday. Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told Sunday Times Daily on Monday that it has presented a strong case to Fifa.

Meanwhile, Fifa had asked the Ghana Football Association to communicate any comments it deemed appropriate to Safa’s protest along with any documents it believes are necessary by November 20.