Pupils with special needs are being sidelined, says veteran teacher

Meanwhile, pupils who drop out of school after grade 9 have nothing to show for almost a decade of education

A seasoned teacher has accused the department of basic education of “hijacking” the establishment of a curriculum that was meant exclusively for pupils with special education needs (LSEN).



Christine Mostert told delegates attending a summit on inclusive education in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Monday that a draft curriculum had been developed and training of teachers was done provincially and nationally...