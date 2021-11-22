News

Pupils with special needs are being sidelined, says veteran teacher

Meanwhile, pupils who drop out of school after grade 9 have nothing to show for almost a decade of education

Prega Govender Journalist
22 November 2021 - 20:51

A seasoned teacher has accused the department of basic education of “hijacking” the establishment of a curriculum that was meant exclusively for pupils with special education needs (LSEN).

Christine Mostert told delegates attending a summit on inclusive education in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Monday that a draft curriculum had been developed and training of teachers was done provincially and nationally...

