‘You’re ruffling my feathers’: egos to fore as July unrest probe grills Mapisa-Nqakula

Former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula briefly lost her cool on Monday during her almost five-hour grilling at the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) investigative hearing into July unrest in Durban.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who is now national assembly speaker, was visibly riled when the evidence leader referenced her public contradiction of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s definition of the crisis as a “failed insurrection” that claimed more than 300 lives in the country.

Mapisa-Nqakula immediately asked whether it was relevant and questioned the mandate of the hearing, which began in Durban last Monday.

It is being held to investigate loss of life and the targeting of retail centres, schools, transport systems and hospitals, as well as how the unrest worsened inequality, poverty, hunger and food insecurity. Further, it is looking into reports that some members of communities who took to the streets used excessive force and racial profiling, as well as investigating arson, killings and rumours that the unrest was orchestrated. It is also probing the apparent lack of security forces — police and army — in intervening in the unrest.

The former minister shook her head, saying she was not on trial, that she had been maligned in the media for contradicting the president because she didn’t believe the unrest, which caused billions of rand in damage, was an incident of insurrection and that the evidence leader was “ruffling her feathers”.

Chairperson of the hearing Andre Gaum had to intervene and ask Mapisa-Nqakula to take a “deep breath”. He clarified that the political controversy around how the unrest was defined in public was important to the hearing.

She said: “The point is there was a lot of quibbling and negativity surrounding the terminology in defining what happened. I think that the manner in which it unfolded — I am not being evasive or running away. It is something I hate to go back to — the manner in which I was portrayed by some media to demonise me for contradicting [the] chief in command (CIC)/head of state. It was as if to say, who do you think you are, and that I was supportive of what was happening.”

At the time Mapisa-Nqakula briefed a portfolio committee hearing, where she said she believed the unrest was “counter-revolutionary creeping in the form of criminality and thuggery”.

“That’s how I felt because to date no one has been charged for treason. People have only been charged for looting or destruction or arson. My understanding is that once your workers mobilise against government, supported by armed forces, then you can start talking about insurrection.