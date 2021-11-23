‘Absolutely no indication’ that requirements met for Zuma’s medical parole, court told

There was “absolutely no indication” that former president Jacob Zuma was terminally ill or physically incapacitated in the way required to lawfully grant medical parole, the Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday.

The court was hearing applications by the Helen Suzman Foundation, the DA and AfriForum to set aside the decision by former national correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole after the former president had served less than two months of a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

All three parties want the court to set aside Fraser’s decision and substitute it with an order that would deny the former president medical parole and send him back to prison.

In court on Tuesday, the DA’s counsel, Ismail Jamie SC, said when Fraser granted medical parole he had done so against the recommendation of the medical parole board — and that this was unlawful.

In terms of the Correctional Services Act and its regulations, the national correctional services commissioner may not grant medical parole if the board — made up of several independent medical experts — went against it, he argued. In Zuma’s case, the board had declined to recommend parole, saying it could only act in terms of the act.