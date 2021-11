‘Absolutely no indication’ that requirements met for Zuma’s medical parole, court told

But counsel for the commissioner, Maribolla Mphahlele SC, said that the act required the commissioner to apply his own mind to whether an inmate qualified for parole. The board made its recommendation but the decision lay with the commissioner, he said. He argued that the DA’s and HSF’s arguments were interpreting the act through the regulations, which was not a proper way to interpret statutes.

But Du Plessis says the process was stipulated in the act, not in the regulations.

Zuma’s counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, said the claim that no one had said Zuma was terminally ill was a “false assertion”. He referred the court to a medical parole form in which the question was put to a Dr Mafa whether Zuma was suffering from a terminal disease or condition which was chronic, and the answer was “yes”.

But Jamie said the wording of the form was “unhappy” because it did not track the wording of the act and was unclear, as there was a difference between terminal and chronic illness. As such, the form did not have any stand-alone meaning in law, he said.

Du Plessis added that Dr Mafa’s report came earlier than the later, expert findings that had been considered by the board — five medical doctors. He also said that Fraser had not relied on Dr Mafa’s report when he made his decision.

Mpofu also argued that there was a different section of the act available for the granting of medical parole to those who were serving sentences of less than 24 months. Under this section, the national commissioner can grant medical parole and this is not limited to the requirements of terminal illness or physical incapacity.

Du Plessis said there was an “other-worldliness” to this argument as “all of us” in the case had been speaking about terminal illness. He said Mpofu had “glossed over or has forgotten” that Zuma himself made his application in terms of the section that refers to terminal illness and that Fraser had referred to this section when he gave his decision.

Zuma’s other counsel, Thabani Masuku SC, said the DA, HSF and AfriForum did not even have legal standing to bring the case in the public interest as they were not alleging that any right in the bill of rights had been breached. Their only intention was to humiliate his client, he said.

“This application is a thinly veiled political stunt aimed at cheap electioneering, racist hatred, opportunism and the unwanted attention of busybodies, such as the three applicants,” said Masuku and Mpofu in their written argument.

Jamie said he would not elevate Masuku’s insults by responding, except to say there was no factual basis for them. The DA’s intention was to uphold the rule of law, he said.

Judgment was reserved.