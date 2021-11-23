News

Devices helped South Africans keep their lockdown blubber at bay

Device workouts are the most effective way to encourage exercise during the pandemic, study finds

23 November 2021 - 19:27

When South Africans couldn’t exercise at gyms and in groups during hard lockdowns, fitness devices and online workouts helped keep them active and fit.

This is according to new data from the Wits sport and health (WiSH) research group at the University of the Witwatersrand and Discovery Vitality...

