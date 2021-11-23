Suspended maritime safety official marooned at home for months on full pay

Samsa has confirmed an independent forensic probe into wrongdoing

Rapid response is the key to SA maritime safety. The same does not necessarily apply to the SA Maritime Safety Authority, which faces legal action over a protracted dispute with its former chief executive.



Former Samsa CEO Sobantu Tilayi has been marooned at home on full pay for more than six months pending an investigation into alleged wrongdoing. Tilayi has now applied for a labour court order to be allowed to return to work. He was placed on precautionary suspension on April 26 along with two other Samsa managers. He is still waiting for his disciplinary hearing, he says in his application to the Gauteng division of the labour court...