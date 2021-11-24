Parents’ horror after learning ‘sexual predator’ taught sex ed to grade 6s

West said in a statement to Sunday Times Daily that while St John’s initiated a probe into the matter, it was an independent investigator who opened the case with the police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on behalf of the adult complainants. “Due to the extremely sensitive nature of this ongoing investigation by the police, we are not able to provide any information other than what was in our media statement.”

Meanwhile, the deputy headmaster’s current school informed the parents of the grade 6 pupils in a letter dated November 10 that there would be a presentation on puberty and sexuality on November 15.

“Addressing puberty and sexuality in schools helps to normalise this time in our children’s development and it creates teachable moments in which we can engage open and respectful conversations, both in the home and school contexts.”

The school said the workshop on puberty, which was normally done in grade 5, had been scheduled for last year but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The topics included a clear understanding of the developmental changes that take place during puberty and physical and emotional wellbeing and caring for themselves and their bodies.

A parent of a grade 6 pupil confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that her son was among a group of more than 20 boys who attended the talk given by the deputy headmaster.

“Nothing can prepare a parent for the shock of discovering that the same teacher, who had delivered such an intimate and life-impacting message in private, had suddenly been suspended for alleged sexual assault.

“As a mother, your mind starts racing and you can only hope and pray that nothing said in that lesson will impact negatively on your child’s wellbeing, but most of all, that your child and his classmates were not victims of the alleged predator.”

She said “it is a complete betrayal of the common belief that school is a safe space for children”.