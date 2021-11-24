SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms

Companies linked to fishing, arts, entertainment, vehicle repairs, real estate, construction, mining and quarrying allegedly scored some R431m worth of Covid-19 school decontamination and sanitisation contracts from the Gauteng department of education.

These were just some of the claims that emerged in a special tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had approached the tribunal to have the contracts, awarded to 173 companies in 2020 for Covid-19 decontamination, declared unlawful, set aside and profits made by the companies forfeited to the state.

The contracts, according to the SIU, were allegedly awarded via WhatsApp message and phone calls, with companies paid between R250,000 and R270,000 to clean primary schools, R250,000 and R290,000 for the cleaning of secondary schools, and R250,000 and R300,000 for decontaminating district offices.

The SIU alleges the 173 companies were not on Gauteng education department’s service providers’ database listed as providing cleaning and sanitation services.

In May the tribunal granted the SIU an interim order to freeze funds in business and personal banking accounts belonging to the directors of the companies, as well as the accounts of several trusts, some of which belong to the service providers’ directors.

The SIU’s lawyer, adv Matthew Chaskalson, arguing before judge Lebogang Modiba on Wednesday, said the constitution did not allow for anyone to benefit from an unlawful contract.

Chaskalson said the appointments were “manifestly unlawful and unconstitutional”, as they contravened the emergency deviation order granted by Treasury, with the majority of service providers not accredited or registered on the department’s central supplier database to supply cleaning and decontamination services.

While some of the service providers were registered on the database, they were “registered as suppliers in industries including mining and quarrying, retail trade, vehicle repairs, construction, transportation and storage, arts, entertainment and recreation, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and real estate”.

He said evidence the SIU gathered into payments to the implicated service providers, compared to payments to service providers appointed through procurement processes for similar services, shows “these service providers were grossly overpaid”.

“This comparison shows that the fees paid were 11 to 27 times higher,” he said.