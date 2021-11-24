News

Feature

The Anthropause: did lockdown let Earth breathe or create false comfort?

Experts from Wits have expressed hope and horror in equal measure

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
24 November 2021 - 19:22

When the global village was locked down because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a brief window when the environment was relatively free of human activity.

That era, called the Anthropause by scientists, led to some genuine gains, such as a huge drop in carbon emissions and air pollution...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Fragile, imperfect’ deal to stop global warming needs nations to act fast Science
  2. How SA can get communities involved in conserving coastal and marine areas Opinion & Analysis
  3. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Will climate change make Covid-19 worse? South Africa

Most read

  1. The Anthropause: did lockdown let Earth breathe or create false comfort? News
  2. WATCH | We’ve lost everything: Gift of the Givers steps in to help George ... News
  3. New study shows 'epidemics of sexism in African parliaments' News
  4. SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in