WATCH | We’ve lost everything: Gift of the Givers steps in to help George residents

The organisation has provided food, blankets and mattresses to those worst affected by Monday’s floods

Esa Alexander Senior photojournalist
24 November 2021 - 19:20

Gift of the Givers has stepped in to provide humanitarian aid to residents on the Garden Route.

Floods in George, caused by heavy rain on Monday morning, created mass destruction, leaving residents cold and with many of their belongings destroyed. The most affected were provided with basic food supplies, blankets and mattresses.  ..

