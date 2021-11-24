‘We are supposed to be safe’: Israel’s SA immigrants reeling after terror attack

“We are supposed to be safe from anti-Semitic attacks, from violence and crime that has riddled the rest of the world.”

Kay had been walking to work when he was gunned down by Hamas activist and Jerusalem resident Fadi Abu Shkhaydam near the Western Wall.

Four other people were wounded in the attack before officers shot and killed the gunman, The Times of Israel reported.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was the “price” for Israel’s actions in Jerusalem, the paper said.

Kay, who worked as a tour guide at the Western Wall, was the first Israeli civilian to be killed in a terror attack since violence erupted in the Gaza Strip in May.

“It was morning, it was broad daylight since he was just walking to the place where he works and to pray, and he was murdered,” said Green. “It is heartbreaking.”

Green, who has been Israel for three years, knew Kay’s extended family in Johannesburg and was friends with his aunt and uncle.

“It’s a very small and close community,” she told Sunday Times Daily.

“Everyone knows everyone.”