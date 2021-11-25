Another Covid Christmas on the cards as new variant explodes in SA

“Many are finishing school and university and they want to go away for the holiday season but this is the real time to all play our part.

Phaahla said: “We had hoped for a long recess between waves but this has just descended on us. We were hoping the rise in numbers in Gauteng could be contained and were caused by the Delta variant but this new variant being identified reinforces the fact that our invisible enemy is very unpredictable”.

Eighty percent of cases of this new variant have been found in Gauteng where numbers have been climbing over the past few days.

“Initially it looked like cluster outbreaks and a spread of the Delta variant on university campuses but from yesterday we got indication from scientists that there could be another variant at play," said Phaahla.

The reproductive number in SA is 1.47 and in Gauteng it is approaching two. This means each infected person will infect two others, “so we will see a very fast increase of cases going forward,” said De Oliveira.

According to Dr Richard Lessells of Krisp, there is a “large number of mutations across all the different proteins of this virus and while some of these are familiar to us, many are not”.

He said the team can see “mutations that suggest enhanced transmissibility and the virus’s ability to get around other parts of the immune system and not just the neutralising antibodies”.

He added: “This is what gives us some concern, and we are also concerned that it is not just isolated in Gauteng.”

It is already becoming dominant, but on the upside, unlike other variants, its presence can be flagged even at the stage of a PCR test rather than a process of whole genome sequencing.

Urgent research is under way to understand how it changes transmissibility, immune evasion, and also importantly, severity of disease.

