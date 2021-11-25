Gangsters’ paradise: SA besieged by organised crime, says report

SA has the dubious honour of being ranked Africa’s 10th most vulnerable country to organised crime, with mafias, arms smugglers, human traffickers and drug dealers running riot, according to a global crime index.

Released on Thursday, the 2021 Organised Crime Index paints a damning picture of the operations of sophisticated criminal gangs across the continent.

The latest index, which was launched in 2019, looked at organised crime in Africa under Covid-19.

The index assessed resilience to organised crime by looking at the strength of a country’s political leadership, governance and criminal justice systems, economic regulations, anti-money laundering laws and civil society.

Leading the index in terms of countries most vulnerable to organised crime is the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Of the 54 countries reviewed, Cape Verde is the most resilient to the scourge.

The Central African region registered the largest rise in criminality, with East Africa the continent’s region where organised crime is the most prevalent.

The index measures countries on a scale of one to 10, with 10 indicating a chronic organised crime problem.

The index showed that organised crime has became worse in 42 countries, with improvements recorded in 12 between 2019 and 2021. Africa has the second-highest levels of criminality globally, after Asia.