A family that sprays together, stays together ... sprays Toyotas, that is

Meet the Fouries, whose passion for the brand has turned their Klerksdorp home into a museum crammed with classics

Tanya Fourie and her son, Dirco, 12, are petrolheads.



Their modest Klerksdorp home is crammed with classic Toyotas in a collection that husband and father Nico — who was at his auto workshop during Sunday Times Daily’s visit — has been assembling for the past 30 years. ..