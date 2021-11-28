Forget proof of address, SA hotels may ask for vaccination passports

The move would be in keeping with international practice, says the Federated Hospitality Association of SA

No vaccination passport, no check in. That could be the reality facing SA’s hospitality industry if it is pushed into insisting on vaccination passports and mandatory jabs for frontline staff in the face of the looming festive season and rising Covid-positive figures.



Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) believes SA’s strong international visitor base may see the tourism sector aligning itself with international practices regarding proof of Covid-19 vaccinations...