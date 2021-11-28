Prasa’s bid to restore Cape Town commuter trains comes off the rails
The rail agency was supposed to have relocated about 1,300 people from the central line tracks by end of last week
28 November 2021 - 18:57
Shacks on the tracks have taken the steam out of efforts to revive commuter trains on what was once Cape Town’s busiest railway line.
Thanks to a high court eviction order, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was supposed to have moved about 1,300 people from the central line tracks in Langa by Friday...
