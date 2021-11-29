Crafts made by local women to give tourists a true African Christmas

The V&A Waterfront has ditched traditional decorations for something more sustainable and eye-catching

Christmas is still four weeks away, but for a group of women in Cape Town it started several months ago.



Monica Madimutsa, from Imizamo Yethu informal settlement, and 30 other women in the Hout Bay community have been working feverishly to design and make African-inspired Christmas decorations for one of SA’s tourist hotspots, the V&A Waterfront...