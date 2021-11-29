To rage or not to rage, that is the vaxxing question

Close to 100 Covid-19 infections were linked to last year’s Ballito Rage festivities, which was identified as a superspreader event.

Naisa chairperson Mandla Mthembu said while it could not dictate to private schools what they should or should not do, “we strongly recommend that the president’s call be heeded by all”.

“We take this view informed by the experience of last year’s Ballito festival that became a superspreader. Many matric students who attended ended up being quarantined.”

He said if pupils attending this year’s festivals became infected, they ran the risk of infecting their families.

“We want to strongly appeal to both independent and public schools to err on the side of caution and cancel such rage festivals and parties this year, while the country is under the looming threat of the Omicron variant.”

He also called on schools to encourage both teachers and pupils to vaccinate, so that the danger of infections can be minimised.