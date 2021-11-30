Five-star hotel, maternity leave, everything but fighting the unrest, SAHRC hears

Details of meetings at a five-star hotel with ex-defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and SA National Defence Force members, requests for more officers on the ground and the circumstances of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s paternity leave “contradicted” testimony that he was uncooperative during the July unrest.

Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, was ready to sing like a canary on what “would make the ex-defence minister sweat under the collar” at the SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the unrest on Tuesday. However, the panel made a request to stand down, to privately caution him against revealing sensitive information on state security and operational plans.

Mkhwanazi still rubbished claims by Mapisa-Nqakula that he was uncooperative and went on paternity leave at the height of the unrest.

“I will outline the timeline. Other witnesses have spoken a lot about me and about my family and some of them have given my child a name — bundle of joy. I do not know what it means. This has created an image to South Africans at large that there is one Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who is in charge of 18,000 police officers in the province and seems not to have known what he was doing at the time. This has been presented by very senior government officials and leaves me no choice but to stand here before South Africans and express exactly what happened,” he said.

Mkhwanazi said he requested reinforcements from the national police department on July 2, when he sensed the angry mood in Nkandla after the Constitutional Court ruling to jail former president Jacob Zuma.

Over the next few days, Mkhwanazi realised that “something big” was going to happened though there had been no intelligence on the impending unrest.

He said social media was abuzz with threats and trucks were being torched. Therefore he requested more reinforcements and even suggested the SANDF be deployed to the province.

“Whoever organised the unrest took time to research our security force and knew our shortcomings. We had already communicated and requested additional deployments. We asked them to send down the SANDF, so they could free up the SAPS to go out to enforce the law,” he said.